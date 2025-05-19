Fire service fight Fareham park blaze believed to be started by kids

Fire crews attended a fire in a Fareham park yesterday which is believed to have been started by children.

The incident took place in Blackbrook Park at around 4pm on Sunday, May 18. Fire crews were alerted to numerous reports of a blaze started by children in the park and were able to put it put and dampen the scene shortly afterwards.

Fareham fire crews rushed to Blackbrook Park yesterday following reports of a blaze started by children. | Gary Ramshaw

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fareham crews were called to Blackbrook Park yesterday afternoon to tackle a fire involving a bush and reeds. Firefighters were on the scene shortly after 4pm after more than 10 emergency calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room reporting the fire.

“Two hose reel jets were used to stop the blaze before firefighters dampened down the scene. HIWFRS returned to station at around 5pm.”

Police have confirmed that it is being treated as “suspected arson” but “no arrests have been made at this time”.