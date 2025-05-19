Fire service fight Fareham park blaze believed to be started by kids

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 15:13 BST
Fire crews attended a fire in a Fareham park yesterday which is believed to have been started by children.

The incident took place in Blackbrook Park at around 4pm on Sunday, May 18. Fire crews were alerted to numerous reports of a blaze started by children in the park and were able to put it put and dampen the scene shortly afterwards.

Most Popular
Fareham fire crews rushed to Blackbrook Park yesterday following reports of a blaze started by children.placeholder image
Fareham fire crews rushed to Blackbrook Park yesterday following reports of a blaze started by children. | Gary Ramshaw

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fareham crews were called to Blackbrook Park yesterday afternoon to tackle a fire involving a bush and reeds. Firefighters were on the scene shortly after 4pm after more than 10 emergency calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room reporting the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two hose reel jets were used to stop the blaze before firefighters dampened down the scene. HIWFRS returned to station at around 5pm.”

Police have confirmed that it is being treated as “suspected arson” but “no arrests have been made at this time”.

Click here to find out about The News’ email series and receive our headlines delivered to your inbox for free

Related topics:FarehamFire serviceFirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice