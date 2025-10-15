Police think body found in woodland was adult male as murder probe continues

Police “believe” a body found in woodland where a fire was alight is that of an adult male, as they continue their murder probe.

Officers from the Major Crime Team are continuing their investigation this week following the discovery of a body on Southampton Common last Wednesday afternoon (October 8).

Officers have remained at the scene conducting an “extensive search” and speaking to anyone who uses the Common as they seek to find answers to the mysterious death. The body was found in a remote overgrown area with there evidence of a fire at the scene.

Police said: “Our enquiries so far mean we are now able to confirm that we believe the body found is that of an adult man, and we are now working hard to identify this person and when they were last seen.

“This will include carrying out further house to house enquiries, and seeking to identify anyone in the vicinity of the Common who has CCTV which may be able to assist us. The man's body was found in a wooded area close to the wildlife reserve in the centre of the Common, north of the Ornamental Lake and to the right of Green Path.

“As part of our enquiries, we are asking anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from September 6 covering The Avenue, University Road, Burgess Road, Hill Lane, or any surrounding streets, between 1am and 3.30am, to specifically get in touch with us.”

DCI Matt Gillooly, leading the investigation, said: "Our team are working extremely hard now to identify who the man is, and what his final movements were prior to his death, so that we can provide his family and community with support and explanation they deserve at a very difficult time.

"The death of anyone in such circumstances is a tragedy, and we are focused on establishing the circumstances that led to our discovery last week.

"As we continue our enquiries, we are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries, and I believe the local community could have vital information.

"The support we have received so far from the community has been really important, and I want to thank everyone who has made contact with us or spoken to officers and shared information.

"When the body was found, it was located in a remote, overgrown area, which is away from the footpath. There is also evidence of a fire at the scene, and so if anyone recalls seeing smoke or a fire in the area in recent months, then I would urge you to share this with us.

"If you have CCTV and you live or have a business close to the Common, or if you use a GoPro or other type of camera when running or cycling around the Common, then I also want to hear from you, in case any footage you have can help us further our lines of enquiry.

"I would also ask any drivers, particularly any taxi drivers, with footage in Southampton from September 6, to save it and make contact with us."

If you have any information or footage share it here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC25W11-PO2

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously, calling 0800 555 111, or contact police on 101, and quoting the reference 44250456238.