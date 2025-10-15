"We are beyond excited" - Anticipation as popular Hampshire based coffee shop Josie's announces they are opening in Wickham's Old Tea House
Josie’s, which currently has stores in Petersfield, Bishops Waltham, and Chandlers Ford among others, have confirmed they will be opening a new store in Wickham. It will be taking over the picturesque Old Tea House in the Square with the doors expected to open in early 2026.
The news was announced on social media with a post on Instagram stating: “We are beyond excited to announce that our seventh Josie's will be opening in the beautiful village of Wickham.
“We’ll be moving into the Old Tea House building - a spot we’ve admired for many, many years. To finally bring the Josie’s experience here is a dream come true. Expect everything you know and love: speciality coffee, epic pancake stacks, and our famous all-day brunch - all served up with that Josie’s warmth and buzz.”
With additional sites in Romsey, Winchester and Alresford, the independent chain of coffee shops has established itself as a popular destination in the county, known for their all day brunches, milkshakes and coffee.
The post continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you, Wickham. Come for the coffee, stay for the pancakes.”