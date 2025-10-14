Appeal launched to help find missing Isle of Wight man who has links to Fareham

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from the Isle of Wight.

Simon Ford, 38, from Newport, was last seen at 2am this morning (October 14) and police believe he may have travelled to the Fareham area. Police have released a picture and description of Simon and are asking anyone who has seen him, or knows his whereabouts, to call 999.

Simon Ford, 38, from Newport, Isle of Wight, has not been seen since 2am today (October 14). Police believe he may have travelled to the Fareham area. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Simon is described as white, about 5 ft 6 inches tall, stocky build, short dark hair. He is believed to be wearing a dark blue hoody, black work trousers, black work boots and carrying a black and grey rucksack.

“At this time it is believed Simon may have travelled to the Fareham area.

“If anyone has seen Simon today, or has any information about his current whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44250464818.”

