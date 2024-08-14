Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed that they are treating a fire which spread from a shed to nearby flats as arson.

Fire services tackled a blaze at Partridge Gardens in Wecock Farm on Tuesday, August 13. | Joe Williams

The incident in Partridge Gardens, Wecock Farm, occurred on Tuesday, August 13 with firefighters tackling the blaze between 6am and 8am. Hampshire fire service referred it straight to the police as they suspected it may have been set on purpose.

Following a visit by fire investigators, the police have now confirmed that they are treating the incident as arson as they continue their investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “This incident is currently being treated as arson and remains under investigation. Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44240345741.”

The fire was believed to have started in the shed before spreading to the fence and then to the external fascia of a nearby block of flats. It caused significant smoke damage in one flat and the occupant was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Crews from Cosham and Waterlooville extinguished the fire using jets and hose reels while wearing breathing apparatus.