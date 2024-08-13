Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shed fire ripped through to a property in Wecock Farm this morning with fire services tackling the blaze before it spread any further.

The incident occurred in Partridge Gardens on Tuesday, August 12 with fire services notifying the police that it may have been deliberate. One flat suffered significant smoke damage while the occupant also received treatment for smoke inhalation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Multiple calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room this morning reporting a shed fire in Partridge Gardens in Waterlooville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Cosham and Waterlooville crews were alerted shortly before 6am. The blaze which involved a shed and a fence also spread to the external fascia of a nearby block of flats which had been evacuated.

“One of the flats suffered significant smoke damage, with ventilation fans used to clear the smoke.”

The fire service have informed the police and fire investigators are set to attend today. Fire crews left the scene at 8am.

The extensive damage can be seen on the video embedded in this article.