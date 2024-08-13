WATCH: Wecock Farm shed fire causes extensive damage to property as fire services notify the police
The incident occurred in Partridge Gardens on Tuesday, August 12 with fire services notifying the police that it may have been deliberate. One flat suffered significant smoke damage while the occupant also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Multiple calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room this morning reporting a shed fire in Partridge Gardens in Waterlooville.
“Cosham and Waterlooville crews were alerted shortly before 6am. The blaze which involved a shed and a fence also spread to the external fascia of a nearby block of flats which had been evacuated.
“One casualty suffering with smoke inhalation was given immediate emergency care by firefighters. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters extinguished the fire using jets and hose reels.
“One of the flats suffered significant smoke damage, with ventilation fans used to clear the smoke.”
The fire service have informed the police and fire investigators are set to attend today. Fire crews left the scene at 8am.
The extensive damage can be seen on the video embedded in this article.
