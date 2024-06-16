Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued updates regarding the status of four people who were arrested after crack cocaine and other drugs were seized.

Gosport and Fareham units made several arrests, with many of them being placed on police bail while investigations took place. One of them, a 21-year-old male, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was stopped and searched in Forton Road, Gosport.

Police have been targeting county lines drug dealing in the Gosport and Fareham area. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A bag of suspected cannabis and three mobile phones were seized, with the man being placed on bail until June 6. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said this has now been extended until September 6.

Four wraps of heroin and one wrap of cocaine were confiscated from a man in the Mill Road area of Fareham. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs, and bailed with conditions until June 4. The police spokesman said this has been extended until August 2.

A haul of suspected narcotics - 12g of cocaine, 6g of crack cocaine, £2,160 in cash and a mobile phone - were found in a vehicle that was stopped and searched on the A27 in Fareham. A 34-year-old male was detained on possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. The police spokesman said he has been released with no further action required.

Another man, 39, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply. A number of pills and a mobile phone were confiscated after the male was searched in Nyria Way. The spokesman said he has since been released from bail but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

