Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No further incidents have been reported after a gang of youths reportedly carrying knives were seen prowling around Somers Town.

Police received multiple reports of individuals carrying bladed weapons on the night of July 18. As previously reported in The News, members of the public were left shocked by their presence.

The gang of youths were primarily seen around Wilmcote House in Tysley Road, Somers Town. The group were also seen in Hyde Park Road. | Google Street View

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carried out searches and asked the group to move on from the Hyde Park road area, but they kept returning. “Further calls came in about a group of 20 youths trying to get to another youth inside of an address,” police previously added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force had to implement a dispersal order powers around Wilmcote House in Tyseley Road, which allows officers to ask individuals and groups to move on from a designated zone and not return while the powers are in place. Failure to do can result in an arrest.