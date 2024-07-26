Police issue update after gang of youths carrying knives try to attack teen hiding in Somers Town house
Police received multiple reports of individuals carrying bladed weapons on the night of July 18. As previously reported in The News, members of the public were left shocked by their presence.
Officers carried out searches and asked the group to move on from the Hyde Park road area, but they kept returning. “Further calls came in about a group of 20 youths trying to get to another youth inside of an address,” police previously added.
The force had to implement a dispersal order powers around Wilmcote House in Tyseley Road, which allows officers to ask individuals and groups to move on from a designated zone and not return while the powers are in place. Failure to do can result in an arrest.
Police said “further calls came in about a group of 20 youths trying to get to another youth inside of an address”. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said no significant updates have happened. He added that no arrests have been made, with no one reporting any injuries and no further incidents taking place.