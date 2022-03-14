Police update one year on from break-in at Marwell Zoo that saw property damaged and objects thrown at animals
MORE than a year on from a break-in at Marwell Zoo that saw property damaged and objects thrown at animals police have revealed: ‘Enquiries are ongoing.’
Four people were arrested following the break-in at the zoo in Thompson's Lane, near Winchester, in February 2021 that saw several police cars and armed officers sent to the area, including a police helicopter.
Officers said objects were hurled at animals during the incident, with pictures of the animal abuse being shared on social media.
Fareham Police wrote on Facebook at the time: ‘Three males in their early 20s from Gosport are in police custody on suspicion of burglary following reports that intruders had broken into Marwell Zoo (causing damage to the zoo premises) and were throwing things at the animals.
‘Multiple police units were deployed to the incident, including police ARV officers, a dog unit and a helicopter.
‘A fourth individual, a 21-year-old female, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suspects, after police intercepted her vehicle trying to leave the area with the males on board.’
Now 13 months on from the vile break-in, police have admitted they have no further updates – with no one arrested or charged.
A police spokesman said: ‘We don’t have any specific updates at the current time but enquiries are ongoing.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 44210057948.