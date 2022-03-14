Four people were arrested following the break-in at the zoo in Thompson's Lane, near Winchester, in February 2021 that saw several police cars and armed officers sent to the area, including a police helicopter.

Officers said objects were hurled at animals during the incident, with pictures of the animal abuse being shared on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed police were sent to Marwell Zoo after reports of a break-in. Picture: Fareham Police

Fareham Police wrote on Facebook at the time: ‘Three males in their early 20s from Gosport are in police custody on suspicion of burglary following reports that intruders had broken into Marwell Zoo (causing damage to the zoo premises) and were throwing things at the animals.

‘Multiple police units were deployed to the incident, including police ARV officers, a dog unit and a helicopter.

‘A fourth individual, a 21-year-old female, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suspects, after police intercepted her vehicle trying to leave the area with the males on board.’

Now 13 months on from the vile break-in, police have admitted they have no further updates – with no one arrested or charged.

A police spokesman said: ‘We don’t have any specific updates at the current time but enquiries are ongoing.’

SEE ALSO: Woman hit by van

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference number 44210057948.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron