Officers arrested three 24-year-old men from Portsmouth on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and assaulting a person thereby occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident on Sunday, The News revealed yesterday.

Hampshire police said officers were called at 5.17pm to a report of a rape in the St Thomas ward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Central police station. Picture: Google

The alleged victim was a woman in her 20s.

Now police, giving an update on the incident, have said the three men have been released – but two remain under investigation.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘One of the men has now been released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.

‘The second two men have been released on conditional police bail while officers progress their enquiries.’

The spokeswoman added yesterday: ‘The victim is being supported by specialist officers.’