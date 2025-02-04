Police have given an update over a female driver arrested for drink-driving and causing serious injury after a Hampshire non-league footballer was left in a coma following a horror M27 crash.

Bashley FC player Jordan Chiedozie, son of former Tottenham player John, was left with "life-changing, and potentially life-threatening" injuries after the incident on Saturday around 10.30pm between junction 2 and 3 eastbound.

A 44-year-old woman from Wraysbury, in the borough of Windsor and Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The incident happened when Jordan, a former Bournemouth youth player, was travelling back from Saturday’s Southern League match at Tavistock with club physio Reighan Taylor, when they pulled over onto the hard-shoulder of the eastbound M27 between junctions 2 and 3 to investigate a flat tyre.

New Forest-based Bashley FC said they were both outside the VW Golf they were travelling in when it was hit from behind by a Mercedes SLK at around 10.30pm. Jordan was taken to Southampton General Hospital suffering multiple broken bones and other physical injuries and remains in a controlled coma.

A statement from the club said Reighan was not hurt physically, but obviously has “suffered severe trauma”. She was able to use her skills to provide immediate first aid to Jordan at the scene.

A police statement said: “We were called at approximately 10.30pm on Saturday 1 February to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 2 and 3.

“It’s reported that a silver Mercedes SLK was in collision with a black VW Golf, which was stationary on the hard shoulder at the time of the incident.

“One of the occupants of the VW Golf, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, potentially life-threatening injuries.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything of the collision, or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the incident.”

Giving an update to The News, a police spokesperson said the arrested woman has now been released on bail until May 1. Police would not give an update over the condition of Jordan.

Meanwhile, the Southern League agreed to a request to postpone Bashley’s home match against Thatcham Town which was due to take place today (Tuesday).

Bashley FC team manager David Lewis said: “Everyone at the club is completely stunned by what happened, and our thoughts at the moment are far more with Jordan and his family, and with Reighan, than they are with football.

“Jordan’s teammates are understandably in bits and I am certain would not want to play so soon after this terrible accident, and in such circumstances I would certainly not want to give a team-talk. Therefore we have applied for Tuesday’s match to be postponed.”

AFC Bournemouth posted on social media: “Saddened to see this. Everyone from #afcb is sending our best wishes to Jordan, his family and Reighan."

An AFC Totton statement said: "We are devastated to learn of the terrible injuries sustained by Jordan Chiedozie, a former AFC Totton player, as a result of a traffic accident on his journey home from a football match.

"Jordan was a popular member of the squad during his short time with us, and now in light of these tragic events all of our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, friends and colleagues.”