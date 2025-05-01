Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have given an update after a woman was left fighting for her life when knifed in the stomach at a Whiteley office on Wednesday (April 30).

A Southsea man, 37, was arrested for attempted murder following the horrifying incident in a Parkway office block around 9.15am when a female in her 40s was attacked by a man thought to be known to her.

She was rushed to hospital with her injuries described on Wednesday as “life-threatening” by police. The man, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was also taken to hospital to be treated for an injury under the supervision of officers.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday: "We were called at 9.15am to reports of a woman being stabbed at an office building.

"On arrival, a woman in her 40s was located with stab wounds to her abdomen. She has been taken to hospital for treatment, her injuries are described as life threatening.

"A 37-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital to be treated for an injury but remains with officers."

Now police have given an update into the probe, telling The News: “The arrested man is still in custody. The victim remains in hospital but is in a stable condition.”

The spokesperson confirmed it was an “isolated incident”.