A woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed at a Whiteley office - with a Southsea man arrested for attempted murder.

Police tape

The incident in Parkway happened around 9.15am today (April 30) when a female in her 40s was knifed in the stomach.

She was rushed to hospital with her injuries described as “life-threatening” by police. A 37-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital to be treated for an injury under the supervision of officers.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.15am to reports of a woman being stabbed at an office building.

"On arrival, a woman in her 40s was located with stab wounds to her abdomen. She has been taken to hospital for treatment, her injuries are described as life threatening.

"A 37-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital to be treated for an injury but remains with officers."