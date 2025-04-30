Woman stabbed at office fighting for life as Southsea man arrested for attempted murder
The incident in Parkway happened around 9.15am today (April 30) when a female in her 40s was knifed in the stomach.
She was rushed to hospital with her injuries described as “life-threatening” by police. A 37-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital to be treated for an injury under the supervision of officers.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.15am to reports of a woman being stabbed at an office building.
"On arrival, a woman in her 40s was located with stab wounds to her abdomen. She has been taken to hospital for treatment, her injuries are described as life threatening.
"A 37-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital to be treated for an injury but remains with officers."