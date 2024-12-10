Police tell drink and drug drivers there is no excuse and say: “You could kill yourself or an innocent person.”

Police are clamping down on drink drivers

That's the message from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police, as officers target those driving while impaired throughout December as part of Operation Limit.

The campaign comes at a time of year when people will be out celebrating over the festive period. Police have told people to call 999 if they know of anyone drink or drug driving.

All December there will be increased patrols and enforcement activity on the roads to target anyone choosing to drive after drinking or taking drugs and those still impaired the following morning. Last December, 810 arrests were made in total across both forces.

Chief Inspector Emma Hart, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "There is absolutely no excuse for drink or drug driving.

"Alcohol or drugs can seriously affect your ability to drive safely and are one of the 'Fatal Four' most common causes of deaths on our roads.

"You could lose your licence. You could be arrested and be sentenced to years behind bars. You could kill yourself or some other innocent person. It's just not worth the risk.

"A fatal collision causes complete devastation to families, especially when it is caused by an impaired driver who could have just gotten a taxi home instead.

"We also want to remind people of how long alcohol and drugs can remain in your system.

"You may think you're safe to drive the next morning, but you can still be impaired and if we catch you, you will be arrested."

Police added: “If you know someone is drink or drug driving call 999 if it is happening now. You can also provide information for a non-emergency by calling 101 or Crimestoppers.”