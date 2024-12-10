A “peacemaker” was heard saying “stop fighting” to his killer before he was struck with a fatal punch to the head outside a pub, a court has heard.

David Hallatt, 57, died from blunt force head injury as he fell from the “dreadful” blow on June 20, 2024. A trial at Hove Crown Court heard the tiler, from Sheffield, had “done nothing wrong” when he was at the Dolphin and Anchor pub in West Street, Chichester.

He tried to stop fighting between a “troublemaker friend” and other men at the pub.

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road, Birmingham, has admitted the manslaughter of Mr Hallatt, as he dealt the punch to the face, but denies murder and intending to cause him really serious harm.

Dyce Barnfield, 31, of Kingstanding Road, Birmingham, is jointly charged with his murder, accused of assisting and encouraging Egan.

Jurors watched CCTV played in court of the moments leading up to Mr Hallatt’s death, in which Egan is seen trying to stamp on Mr Hallatt’s friend, before turning to Mr Hallatt, standing next to him, and striking him in the face.

Opening the case, prosecutor John Price KC said: “Mr Hallatt died where he fell, he never recovered consciousness.

“Following the blow that struck him in the face, the back of his head struck the ground with great force, fracturing his skull and causing massive damage to his brain.”

He added: “David Hallatt was four days short of his 58th birthday when he died as a result of a gratuitous act of violence.

“It needs to be said at once, Mr Hallatt did nothing wrong that night. He was a peacemaker.

“The last words he was overheard to say were addressed to the man who killed him, and only seconds before it happened.”

A guest at the pub that night heard him say to Egan, referring to his friend: “Stop fighting, he’s drunk, please, please, he doesn’t mean it.”

Egan and Barnfield deny murdering Mr Hallatt.

The trial continues.