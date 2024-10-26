Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Port Solent restaurant was raided of over £5,000 worth of steaks “you can’t buy anywhere”.

Juicy Tomahawk steaks from Relentless Steak and Lobster House, based on The Boardwalk, were stolen between 11pm on Thursday night and 5am on Friday.

It led to the company making an “urgent” appeal to the public for help on social media - with the steak supposed to be for Christmas office parties and a christening. The appeal, which included pictures, was shared nearly 1,500 times and now police have revealed a woman has been arrested. However, the steak has still not been recovered.

The post from Relentless Steak and Lobster said: “Urgent, we need you. We were broken into and over £5,000 worth of meat has been stolen. Share now to make it too hot to sell on.

“These are our Tomahawks and you can’t buy them anywhere, so if you see them, you know it’s Relentless stock. This was our weekends and Christmas parties stock that has been stolen and pre-ready for office parties in November as well as a christening booked in.”

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of frozen meat being stolen sometime between 11pm on Thursday 24 October and 5am the following morning.

“As part of our enquiries, we have arrested a 44-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of burglary. She has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information can call Relentless on 023 9232 4812 or call police on 101 with reference 22410251054