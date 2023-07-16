Police and fire services have swarmed Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning following reports of a “suspicious item” being found. A British Transport Police spokeswoman confirmed that an explosive disposal unit is being deployed.

A 100m cordon has been set up around the station, blocking members of the public from going near the station. Fire service personnel have also been evacuating residents from their homes in nearby streets.

A bomb disposal robot is being deployed to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Sam Leggett, 23, of Isambard Brunel Road, said firefighters urged residents to rush out of their block of flats at roughly 11.20am. He told The News: “The whole building was evacuated.

“We got a knock on the door then heard firemen shouting down the hallway. We’re outside Guildhall and I can see a bomb disposal robot.

"It looks like the police are moving it around to test that it’s working. No one is allowed through the cordon.”

Mr Leggatt said there are large numbers of emergency service personnel at the scene. “We don’t really know how to feel”, he added, “It’s all a bit of a shock.

Emergency services have swarmed Portsmouth and Southsea railway station following reports of a "suspicious item" this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

"In Portsmouth, you don’t really expect this kind of thing to happen, if it is happening. It could be anything, but if it is what I think it is, you don’t expect that to happen.

Mr Leggatt said he hasn’t been told when it’s safe to go back to his house. BTP Hampshire said: “Officers are continuing to respond to this incident.

“Nearby accommodation and businesses are being evacuated as a precaution.” Trains are currently being halted at Fratton railway station.

The streets affected by the evacuations include:

Stanhope Rd j/w Willis Rd

Commercial Rd j/w Surrey St

Station road j/w Slindon St

Isambard Brunel Rd j/w Greetham St