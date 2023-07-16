News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Portsmouth and Southsea station: Residents evacuated from nearby houses as bomb disposal unit deployed

Residents have been evacuated from their homes as a bomb disposal unit has been deployed.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Jul 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

Police and fire services have swarmed Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning following reports of a “suspicious item” being found. A British Transport Police spokeswoman confirmed that an explosive disposal unit is being deployed.

A 100m cordon has been set up around the station, blocking members of the public from going near the station. Fire service personnel have also been evacuating residents from their homes in nearby streets.

NOW READ: Explosive disposal unit deployed to railway station – live updates

A bomb disposal robot is being deployed to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning. Picture: Sam StephensonA bomb disposal robot is being deployed to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson
A bomb disposal robot is being deployed to Portsmouth and Southsea railway station this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Leggett, 23, of Isambard Brunel Road, said firefighters urged residents to rush out of their block of flats at roughly 11.20am. He told The News: “The whole building was evacuated.

“We got a knock on the door then heard firemen shouting down the hallway. We’re outside Guildhall and I can see a bomb disposal robot.

"It looks like the police are moving it around to test that it’s working. No one is allowed through the cordon.”

Mr Leggatt said there are large numbers of emergency service personnel at the scene. “We don’t really know how to feel”, he added, “It’s all a bit of a shock.

Emergency services have swarmed Portsmouth and Southsea railway station following reports of a "suspicious item" this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson.Emergency services have swarmed Portsmouth and Southsea railway station following reports of a "suspicious item" this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Emergency services have swarmed Portsmouth and Southsea railway station following reports of a "suspicious item" this morning. Picture: Sam Stephenson.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In Portsmouth, you don’t really expect this kind of thing to happen, if it is happening. It could be anything, but if it is what I think it is, you don’t expect that to happen.

Mr Leggatt said he hasn’t been told when it’s safe to go back to his house. BTP Hampshire said: “Officers are continuing to respond to this incident.

“Nearby accommodation and businesses are being evacuated as a precaution.” Trains are currently being halted at Fratton railway station.

The streets affected by the evacuations include:

Stanhope Rd j/w Willis Rd

Commercial Rd j/w Surrey St

Station road j/w Slindon St

Isambard Brunel Rd j/w Greetham St

and Guildhall j/w Isambard Brunel St

You can follow all the live updates by visiting our blog here.