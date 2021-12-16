Entertainer Callum Prior, 28, admitted harassing his former partner when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last month.

Dumped Prior, of Hart Plain Avenue, Cowplain, was handed a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months during his appearance.

The performer was also slapped with a restraining order for 12 months and was told to cough up court costs and a surcharge.

Comic Callum Prior was handed a suspended sentence for harassment.

Prior had carried out the threatening behaviour in Waterlooville between July 18 and August 28 this year.

He pleaded guilty to a single charge of harassment without violence.

The victim was subjected to ‘a number of messages and calls despite her asking you to leave her alone’, court documents showed.

The defendant also breached bail conditions ‘preventing you contacting her’ during his relentless campaign of terror.

Prior was in The News last June after he set up weekly gigs in Waterlooville which were expanded to Southsea bandstand as pubs and clubs were about to reopen after lockdown.

The criminal comic wanted to give himself and his fellow performers a chance to shake off nerves after months of closure.

‘There were two months without us having any gigs and I was going crazy sitting at home every day,’ the part-time comic said at the time.

The comedian had taken a speaker down to Waterlooville and did an impromptu comedy performance which started the idea.

He added: ‘A lot of my friends are full-time comics and I have seen what they have been through over the last few months. I just want to take people’s minds off it and have a good laugh again.

‘It’s for the comics to be able to do some gigs again before the pubs open - every comic I know has jumped at the opportunity.’

Prior, who was also working as a salesman, has been performing as a comic for about two years now after his friends first encouraged him to book onto his first gig.

He said last year: ‘Portsmouth has a really thriving comedy scene which people don’t seem to know about.

‘It’s a very welcoming community, everyone looks out for each other and everyone’s got each other’s backs.’

Stop Domestic Abuse charity in Havant reports one in four women and one in six men will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. In the UK, two or three women a week are killed by a partner or former partner.

Stop Domestic Abuse has been raising awareness of their life saving services and encouraging men to make the pledge never to commit since White Ribbon Day in November, an international campaign to highlight male violence against women.

Call Hampshire Domestic Abuse Advice Line on 03300 165112. If you are in Portsmouth, call 023 9206 5494. In an emergency call 999.

