A woman was assaulted late at night in Portsmouth with the police arresting a man at the scene having been alerted to the situation by a witness.

A woman in her 30s was assaulted in the car park area of Portsmouth combined courts between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on Wednesday, June 5. Royal Navy police were able to come to the aid of the woman, who was not hurt, having been flagged down by a witness. A 31 year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and theft from a person.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are looking to identify the witness who originally stopped the Royal Navy Police, who has been described as a man wearing a high-vis jacket and riding a bike, as they may have information that can assist with our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone else who witnessed this incident and may have information that can help us. Please contact us either by calling 101, or by reporting online via our website, quoting incident number 44240236633.”