Police have released the CCTV image of a man they want to speak to regarding a bike theft in Portsmouth.

Police want to speak to this man after a bike was stolen on Thursday, September 12 outside University Library on Cambridge Road. | Hampshire Police

The bike was stolen outside the University Library on Cambridge Road on Thursday, September 12. The thief took a quick release wheel off of one bike and then attached it to the frame of a second bike which they had detached from its wheel.

Police have now released the CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received reports that on Thursday 12 September, between 4:30pm and 7:50pm, a man removed a quick release wheel from a bike, detached a second bike from its wheel and attached the wheel to the bike before cycling away.

“We have been conducting enquiries and are now looking to identify the man in this image, who was seen in the area at the time and may be able to provide us with more information.

“Anyone who knows who the man is should call 101 quoting 44240392613 or submit information via our website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website.”

Police also want to raise awareness of the best ways to prevent your bike from being taken. The spokesperson added: “We would also like to remind people to ensure that you lock your bike frame to a secure anchor. Do not lock quick release wheels to the anchor point.”

Further information on how to protect your bike from theft can be found on the police website.