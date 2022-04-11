Police put in place a cordon earlier around the area in Portsmouth and the bomb squad was called.

The ‘suspicious package’ was found at around 8.10pm yesterday.

Residents reported hearing a ‘bang’ following the arrival of the bomb squad.

Heavy police presence in The Hard, Portsmouth. Picture: JPIMedia

Police have now confirmed that a controlled explosion was carried out on the package.

It was then found to have contained only ‘personal effects’.

The cordon has now been lifted, police have confirmed.

Traffic, buses, trains and the Gosport Ferry were all disrupted due to cordon.

In a post on Facebook, Portsmouth Police said: ‘Officers have closed off the area after a report of a suspicious bag was received around 8.10pm this evening.

‘As a precaution, we have evacuated the area and Explosive Ordnance Disposal are going to be attending.

‘We will update further when this has been completed and the area is open again. In the meantime, please could we ask you avoid the area.’

An earlier post read: ‘Good evening, please be aware that due to an ongoing incident at The Hard, Portsmouth there are a number of road closures.

‘You will not be able access The Hard via Queen Street or Park Road. We are also limiting access to buses, trains and Gosport Ferry. Trains are being stopped at Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station.

‘You will not be able to leave Gunwharf Quays via the pedestrian tunnel and our colleagues from GWQ have closed this.

‘This incident is ongoing and we will update you once the area is reopened.

‘Thank you all for your patience and understand, we appreciate this will cause significant disruption to your evenings.’

The News has contacted Hampshire Constabulary.