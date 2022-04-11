Police were called to The Hard at 8.10pm yesterday after it was discovered.

The area was cordoned off, with roads closed and public transport also disrupted.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 8.10pm on Sunday, April 10 officers received a report of a suspicious bag that had been found at The Hard.

‘As a precaution, the area was evacuated and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to carry out a controlled explosion.

‘The package was found to contain personal effects only.’

Pictures from Jack Fells show what it looked like as the ‘suspicious package’ was disposed of.

See them in our gallery below.

