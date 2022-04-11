Police were called to The Hard at 8.10pm yesterday after it was discovered.
The area was cordoned off, with roads closed and public transport also disrupted.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 8.10pm on Sunday, April 10 officers received a report of a suspicious bag that had been found at The Hard.
‘As a precaution, the area was evacuated and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to carry out a controlled explosion.
‘The package was found to contain personal effects only.’
Pictures from Jack Fells show what it looked like as the ‘suspicious package’ was disposed of.
