Officers have arrested a boy for blocking the M275 at an anti-immigration protest.

The 17-year-old male from Portsmouth was detained last night at roughly 11.05pm. Roughly 100 people, many of them with their faces covered and carrying Union Jacks, gathered in Kettering Terrace near the UK Border Agency building.

Chief Superintendent Tony Rowlinson, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said the “boy, from the city, was arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway”. Protestors initially blocked the road at roughly 8.20pm, with individuals holding a British flag. More police officers were deployed to the scene in three vans, with verbal exchanges made between them.

The group walked back to the Shell garage shortly afterwards. Racial slurs were heard from individuals in the group. Some counter-demonstrators were at the scene, branding their opposition as “racists”. Officers kept the groups split apart, before many of them dispersed.

Violence and rioting has spread across UK major cities recently following the deaths of three children in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29. Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after being stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Axel Rudakubana, from Bank in Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

Misinformation on social media fuelled much of the disorder, with rumours of the offender being a refugee who entered the UK on a migrant boat. Influence from far-right groups and activists is also a factor. The 17-year-old is the first arrest made in Portsmouth following two demonstrations, with the first being held at Guildhall Square on Saturday (August 3). Hampshire police previously condemned the national unrest.

Ch Supt Rowlinson said: “Our ongoing plans ensure we understand the current and evolving risks and issues in our communities to deploy the right teams to the right place, to take action against those who think they can break the law. We are able to do this thanks to the continued support from our communities, many of whom I know are still very worried about what is happening across the country. Our work continues with you all as we move forward and join together to prevent those who want to bring disorder to our streets.

“Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, officers will take a robust stance against those who choose to act outside of the law and use it as an excuse to demonstrate violence and disorder. I would also like to thank our officers for their professionalism in dealing with what they were confronted with last night and their continued dedication to protecting all of our communities across our force area.”