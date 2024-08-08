Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police made three arrests last night in response to violent disorder following anti-immigration protests “stirring up fear and violence” across Hampshire.

The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway, was the sole detainee from the city following the gathering around 8pm by the M275 close to Kettering Terrace by the UK Border Agency building.

Around 100 anti-immigration protesters and counter demonstrators were split by police as verbal hostilities were exchanged between the rival factions.

People, holding the Union Jack flag, moved onto the M275 northbound and blocked the road as chants rang out and cars beeped their horns in solidarity and opposition to the rival groups. Police said the route was obstructed for a short while before officers moved on the demonstrators.

Now the force, giving an update today following last night’s events, have said an arrest was made. “In Portsmouth we arrested a 17-year-old boy from the city on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway,” chief superintendent Tony Rowlinson said:

He continued: “Thanks to the swift and decisive action of our officers we were able to stop those intent on stirring up fear and violence on our streets. We saw hundreds of people attend protests in Southampton, Portsmouth and Aldershot, the majority of which were peaceful and respectful.

“However, those few who were determined to cause trouble were quickly dealt with by our officers and have spent the night in custody. In Southampton, a 40-year-old man, from Eastleigh, was arrested on suspicion of affray and an 18-year-old, also from Eastleigh, was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause criminal damage.

“I hope these arrests offer reassurance to our communities that violence and disorder will be not tolerated on the streets of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

He added: “Our ongoing plans ensure we understand the current and evolving risks and issues in our communities to deploy the right teams to the right place, to take action against those who think they can break the law.

“We are able to do this thanks to the continued support from our communities, many of whom I know are still very worried about what is happening across the country.

“Our work continues with you all as we move forward and join together to prevent those who want to bring disorder to our streets.

“As we have shown over the last seven days, we will use all operational and investigative tactics available to us to make sure these people are brought to justice. This includes our officers’ ongoing patrols within your neighbourhoods, so please keep speaking to us and reporting to us, because this all helps us know where we need to be.

Anti-immigration protest formed near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

“Everyone has the right to free speech and peaceful protest. However, officers will take a robust stance against those who choose to act outside of the law and use it as an excuse to demonstrate violence and disorder.

“I would also like to thank our officers for their professionalism in dealing with what they were confronted with last night and their continued dedication to protecting all of our communities across our force area.”