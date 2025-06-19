Portsmouth couple found dead amid struggles during Covid, inquest hears

A 66-year-old man suffered a “rapid deterioration” in his mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic before he was found dead from hanging and his wife was discovered with a fatal head injury, a preliminary inquest hearing has been told.

The bodies of Christopher Stone-Houghton and Ruth Stone-Houghton, 60, were found at their home in Holcot Lane, Portsmouth, on September 14, 2022.

Coroner Rachel Spearing KC told a pre-inquest review hearing in Winchester that post-mortem examinations found that Mr Stone-Houghton died as a result of suspension, and the cause of death for Mrs Stone-Houghton was a head injury.

Christopher and Ruth Stone-Houghton. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She said there had been multi-agency homicide and suicide reviews into the deaths. Ms Spearing said: “Chris Stone-Houghton had sadly suffered with deterioration of his mental health.

“Those first signs emerged from the Christmas period of 2021 but active steps were taken around April 2022 by family members when Chris was referred and sought assistance for his deteriorating condition and the impact of Covid and anxieties and challenges that had arisen during that period was obviously part of that.”

Ms Spearing said that Mr Stone-Houghton, who ran a jewellery business in Petersfield which had to close during the pandemic, was assessed and had both inpatient and community care, and he was last seen two days before his death.

She said: “Chris was sadly suffering from depression and suicidal ideation. There was sadly a rapid and critical deterioration in Chris’s mental health. Family and friends had continued to express concerns relating to the provision of care.”

Ms Spearing added: “Chris sadly didn’t have insight into his condition, he had been suffering from paranoia and there was concern to Chris’s compliance with medication.” She continued: “I do not believe there is any evidence of domestic abuse in this case.”

A lawyer acting for the family told the pre-inquest review there were “significant problems” with the hospital care given to Mr Stone-Houghton particularly around medication monitoring and whether he was masking paranoid and delusional thoughts from staff.

The hearing was told that Mr Stone-Houghton had a firearms licence and this would be examined as part of the inquest, although no weapon was used in connection with either death. Ms Spearing adjourned the inquests for full hearings to be held starting December 8.

In a statement released through Hampshire Constabulary following the deaths, their family said: “Not only were Chris and Ruth amazing parents to their two children, anyone who knew Chris and Ruth will know how hard they worked in so many parts of their lives and they were both known for their positivity and loveable sense of humour.”

In a previous tribute on a fundraising page the couple's son, Oliver, said he was 'inexplicably devastated' by the loss of his parents. In the message he explained that the jewellery business his father had worked at for 50 years and run for around 20 years had closed following the pandemic.

Oliver Stone-Houghton said: "It’s hard to put into words how much I miss you both. I’m inexplicably devastated beyond belief.

"The world is not what it was without you behind me every step of the way, but I’m determined to continue living life the way you taught me to. With confidence, kindness and positivity. I I love you both so much and I will hold you close always."

The couple also have an adult daughter named Abigail.