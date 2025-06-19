The lanes have reopened on the A3 following a police incident.

The A3 had been closed in both directions following an incident this morning (June 19). Police have now confirmed that the southbound carriageway has been reopened and also one lane of the northbound carriageway.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police have been dealing with an incident on the A3, near Liphook. The road was closed in both directions, however the southbound carriageway is now open, along with a lane in the northbound carriageway.

“We will provide further details in due course.”

Delays have now also eased in the area following the reopening of the road.

National Highways posted on X: “ The Hampshire police led incident on the A3, that closed the road in both directions between the B2131 (Liphook) and the A325 (Greatham) has been resolved. The road has been reopened in both directions with residual delays in the area beginning to ease.”