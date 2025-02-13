A man claiming to be a Portsmouth drug dealer on the run from police after failing to show up for his court sentence has replied to a social media post from The News, saying: “Catch me if you can.”

The arrest was made in Kilmiston Close, Buckland. Picture: Google Street View.

The individual claiming to be at large Alfie Harmer responded to a Facebook post on his Portsmouth Crown Court no-show alongside laughing emojis. In a subsequent comment, he said: “Making out I’m some top range Pablo lol. (Two ounces of) weed, they need to calm down.”

The 26-year-old playfully mocked authorities as he threw down the gauntlet to police seeking to bring him to justice. The fugitive has now been on the run for nearly a week after giving his sentence hearing on February 7 the slip.

He was due to be sentenced for possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

When he was first caught Harmer, of Landguard Road, Southsea, fled police before he was detained after drug-related activity was reported in Kilmiston Close, Buckland, on Friday March 10, 2023.

Harmer’s response on The News Facebook post led to 32 people liking his initial “catch me if you can” comment, sparking joking responses from fans. One said: “(Police can’t) run anyway, stay out and stay away.”

Another joked about buying drugs and said: “(You got anything)?”

Others were unable to contain their laughter. A third person said: “Alf this has killed me mate.” A fourth added: “You win Facebook today.”

A fifth stunned but impressed person added: “The geezer commented on the post that’s for him. What a geezer.”

A police spokesperson said at the time of the incident: “Officers attended and a man tried to run away from them at the scene. He was located a short time later at an address on Duke Crescent.

“A large quantity of suspected cannabis, cash and a number of phones were found. The man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.”

Harmer is currently on the run with a warrant out for his arrest after his court no-show.