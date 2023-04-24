Calvin Bonner, 42, was spotted by police near Wimbledon Park, Southsea, on March 22 just after 4pm chatting to known drug users – putting officers on high alert.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how suspicious cops then followed Bonner and approached him before arresting the defendant. A search of his jacket revealed a ‘large kitchen knife’ and £70 cash.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Subsequent searches of his address led to the discovery of heroin, drug paraphernalia and £335 cash – money deemed to be earned from his drug dealing enterprise. The discovery forced Bonner to come clean to police. ‘You made full admissions and were dealing in person because of money you owed and to pay for your own drugs as an addict,’ judge, recorder Marcus Pilgerstorfer, said.

The judge said Bonner, of previous good character, was ‘aware of the scale of the operation’ but was not among the higher echelons of the gang. ‘You were acting due to the debt you had accumulated and had little influence on those above you in the chain,’ he said.

Anxiety and PTSD sufferer Bonner’s lowly position to his gang overlords was laid bare as recorder Pilgerstorfer added: ‘You were given a good hiding by those higher up the chain than you.’

The court heard how Bonner ‘expressed his regret’ at his actions and ‘never intended to use the knife’ which he took as ‘protection’. He was made homeless in 2018 and became addicted to Class A drugs. The defendant was seen as having a low risk of reoffending and was branded a medium risk to the public.

Bonner, of St Ronans Road, Southsea, admitted three charges of supplying Class A drugs, possessing a blade, and possessing criminal property.

Recorder Pilgerstorfer said it was a ‘serious matter’, adding: ‘Your Class A addiction dependency is the crux of your law breaking.’

But Bonner was spared jail due to having ‘good prospects of rehabilitation’ that were ‘best achieved in the community’. He received a two-year jail term suspended for two years with a six-month drug program, 15 rehabilitation days and a two-month curfew from 7.30pm to 6am.

