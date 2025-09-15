A Pompey fan was arrested by police after allegedly pretending he was a steward at the Southampton match in order to gain entry to the stadium.

Pompey played Saints at St Mary’s Stadium in a 0-0 draw on Sunday | NW

Police had special plans in place for the much-anticipated derby game between Southampton and Portsmouth on Sunday - the first time the teams had met in the league for 13 years. A dispersal order covering a large area of Southampton was also set up by police as the force took no chances in stamping out any potential flashpoints.

Officers were determined to deliver a “safe match for all” amid fears some fans “may try and ruin it”. During the past few months, police had been working closely with the football clubs to ensure the match went off without incident.

Convoy of coaches for Pompey fans on M27 heading to Southampton | Chloe Privett

And while Hampshire police has now revealed the game at St Mary’s Stadium “passed without any major disruption”, the force said two men were arrested. One of these was a Pompey fan who allegedly sought to deceive officers and stadium staff to watch the game.

Police said a 28-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation following the incident. “This relates to a report of a fan claiming to be a steward in a bid to gain entry to the stadium,” a police spokesperson said.

A 34-year-old man from Salisbury was also arrested on suspicion of throwing a missile and entering the playing area. The fan ran over the halfway line and appeared to make gestures towards the away support in the 38th minute.

2,700 Pompey fans were packed into the away end at Southampton for the south-coast derby | Stephen Flynn

A steward in a high-vis orange jacket grabbed his arm before other stadium security staff and police then caught up with him. Around eight crowded round the fan and escorted him off the pitch and out of view down the tunnel.

The match, which finished 0-0, was also paused in the first half after a lighter was thrown on the pitch while Portsmouth winger Josh Murphy took a throw-in.

A heavy police presence with officers drafted in from forces across the country helped to deliver on the force’s promise of a “safe match for all”. Fans were kept apart throughout with a large police presence closely monitoring events.

A convoy of Pompey fans on coaches were escorted along the M27 to Southampton before being ushered into St Mary’s Stadium.

Red flares were set off by Saints fans before kick-off at the front of the stadium before a young child was chased and held by club security and police after letting off a flare on one end of the fanzone.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, Gold Commander for the policing operation, said: “I am pleased to say that the match today has passed without any major disruption and that is thanks to the hard work of all those involved in the planning for this game.

“I would like to thank both football clubs and their fans for supporting our policing operation, which was in place to help ensure the football was the focus of the day.

“I’m also incredibly proud of the professionalism and dedication my officers and staff have shown throughout this operation today, working hard to keep everyone safe.”