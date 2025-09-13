A dispersal order is being put in place in Southampton as part of a bid to prevent trouble between Pompey and Saints fans.

The dispersal order will be in place for 12 hours from 7am on Sunday, September 14 until 7pm the same day covering the city centre and parts of Woolston and Bitterne.

This gives the police the powers to ‘disperse’ groups of people to prevent trouble. It comes as Pompey make the short journey along the south-coast to renew their rivalry with the Saints after a six-year hiatus.

The order has been put in place as part of a raft of measures to prevent trouble between fans at the derby game, including any Pompey fans who attempt to travel to Southampton who do not have a ticket for the match.

It will also allow police to move any Saints fans away from Pompey supporters who are being brought to to Southampton on special club coaches.

A map of the dispersal order in place in Southampton on September 14 | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire Police statement explained: “Based on previous experience policing games between these two teams, our specialist teams have seen the benefits of a dispersal order which can help mitigate any potential disruption.

“Dispersal orders allow us to deal with any issues that could impact the safety of those attending the game more effectively and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within a specified time period.

“Officers will be patrolling the area throughout the duration of the order and will use these powers, where necessary, to prevent disruption and ensure the safety of fans, local residents and businesses.”

Anyone who refuses to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest, the statement also added.

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson, Gold Commander for the policing operation, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing our part in helping to make this much-anticipated game a great sporting event for all those attending.

“We know most fans will want to enjoy the unique atmosphere this game brings without any trouble, and our policing operation is there to ensure that.

“This dispersal order is one of many tactics we have at our disposal to respond quickly and effectively to anyone who is intent on causing disruption and we hope it sends a clear message that we will be ready to take action to keep everyone safe.

“If you see our officers in the area, please speak to them - they’re there to help and listen to any concerns you may have.”