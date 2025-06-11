Police update after large haul of cocaine, weapons and cash seized from Gunwharf Quays address in Portsmouth

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST

Further details have been released after a huge haul of drugs was seized from a Portsmouth address.

Officers burst into a property in Gunwharf Quays - confiscating bundles of narcotics and £15,000 in cash. A safe filled to bursting with illegal substances was discovered.

Pictures were posted on the Portsmouth Police Facebook page, as well as all the items which were seized. This included £15,000 in cash, one knuckleduster, one machete, cocaine, cannabis, magic mushrooms, ketamine, ecstasy, cannabis, edibles, steroids, THC vapes, and other suspected drugs.

When approached for further details, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the raid took place at 6am on April 5. A man was arrested on suspicion of committing various offences, and a bail date has also been given.

“A large sum of cash and suspected drugs were seized from the flat as well as a machete and a knuckle duster,” the police spokesman said. “A 23-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed until July 5.”

As previously reported in The News, Portsmouth Police said: “St. Thomas and Eastney & Milton Neighbourhoods Policing Teams have been working hard to develop intelligence received from members of the public. We conducted a Section 8 PACE warrant at an address in Gunwharf Quays and the result speaks for itself.”

“As it stands, the matter is still under investigation and the suspect remains on bail, but we are highlighting the importance of the teams’ perseverance and our relentless pursuit of criminals. We also aim to draw your attention to the importance of community working with police.”

PoliceGunwharf QuaysDrugs
