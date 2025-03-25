Portsmouth hit and run - police appeal for witnesses after woman in her 70s injured

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:59 BST
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a woman in her 70s was hit by a car earlier this month in Portsmouth.

The incident happened between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 12 on Stamshaw Road with the driver failing to stop. The woman suffered minor injuries and police are now asking for anyone who may have seen the incident to get in contact with them.

A woman in her 70s was hit by a car on Stamshaw Road on Wednesday, March 12. Police are calling for witnesses after the driver failed to stop.placeholder image
A woman in her 70s was hit by a car on Stamshaw Road on Wednesday, March 12. Police are calling for witnesses after the driver failed to stop. | Google

A Portsmouth police spokesperson said: “ On Wednesday, March 12, there was a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Stamshaw Road, Portsmouth. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered minor injuries but the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene or leave any details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may help us identify the vehicle or its driver. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250110186”

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:PoliceCCTVDash Cam
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice