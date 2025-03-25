Portsmouth hit and run - police appeal for witnesses after woman in her 70s injured
The incident happened between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 12 on Stamshaw Road with the driver failing to stop. The woman suffered minor injuries and police are now asking for anyone who may have seen the incident to get in contact with them.
A Portsmouth police spokesperson said: “ On Wednesday, March 12, there was a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Stamshaw Road, Portsmouth. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered minor injuries but the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene or leave any details.
“We would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may help us identify the vehicle or its driver. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250110186”