Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a woman in her 70s was hit by a car earlier this month in Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 12 on Stamshaw Road with the driver failing to stop. The woman suffered minor injuries and police are now asking for anyone who may have seen the incident to get in contact with them.

A woman in her 70s was hit by a car on Stamshaw Road on Wednesday, March 12. Police are calling for witnesses after the driver failed to stop. | Google

A Portsmouth police spokesperson said: “ On Wednesday, March 12, there was a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Stamshaw Road, Portsmouth. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered minor injuries but the driver of the car failed to stop at the scene or leave any details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may help us identify the vehicle or its driver. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44250110186”