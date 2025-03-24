Locals 'disgusted' after 'dirty pervert' caught doing sex act in Portsmouth park

Locals have been left “disgusted” after a “dirty pervert” was reportedly caught performing a sex act on themselves in front of women and children in a Portsmouth park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged incident happened in Bransbury Park today | Sarah Standing

Residents were sickened over the alleged incident at Bransbury Park, Eastney, around 12.30pm today.

A witness posting on social media said: “Police in Bransbury Park making an arrest. A young man thought it would be ok to masturbate in front of women and kids.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another eyewitness said: “He was walking along Locksway Road. There was security from St James not far behind him but they said he had just been discharged so there was nothing they could do.”

Locals on social media were left shocked and angry over the brazen daylight episode. One person said: “That is so disgusting, who would do that? They must be sick in the head. That makes me feel sick. Shame on him.”

Another person wrote: “I saw him being arrested but didn't know what for.”

A third posted: “Be careful there’s a dirty pervert about.”

A fourth person simply said “disgusting”, while a fifth person appeared to suggest a similar incident had recently taken place in the same park. “Not again,” they said.