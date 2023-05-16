Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have relaunched Operation Sceptre to clamp down on violence and weapon possession. The initiative started on Monday and will carry on until Sunday.

Inspector Sarah Nicholson, knife crime tactical lead, said officers will be ‘working relentlessly’ throughout the week, as knife crime ‘continues to be an issue that is destructive to communities and families’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ‘Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will be working alongside the Violence Reduction Units, including health and charities funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commission to aid prevention and engagement on knife crime and those at risk of carrying knives or been victims or affected by knife crime.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: Habibur Rahman

NOW READ: Dozens of knives recovered and several arrests made

‘Many young people carry a knife out of fear they might be harmed or because they’re being pressured too, but what they don’t realise is that they are then at a greater risk of being injured or killed themselves, even if they’re the ones carrying the knife. Our main overlying objectives are to protect the public and communities and prevent knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This will be achieved through a number of targeted approaches, which include surrender bins; a visible policing presence using hotspot patrols as part of a you said, we do approach, and engaging with young people in schools and facilitating knife arches.’

Inspector Nicholson added that the force have partnered with the charity Fear-less, which allows young people to pass on information about crimes anonymously.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said a dedicated £3m fund will be allocated towards the relaunch of a Violence Reduction Unit and Violent Crime task Force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ‘Knife crime and associated serious harm has a devastating impact on families and communities and as Commissioner I’m committed to tackling knife crime with a zero tolerance approach.

‘Operation Sceptre’s week of action brings to the forefront the need to focus on early intervention, education, and prevention, specifically with young men who are most at risk.’