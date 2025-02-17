Portsmouth man arrested for drug-driving after M3 crash near M27 link
As reported, all traffic was held after the collision happened southbound between junction 11 and 12 just after 3pm.
AA Traffic News previously said: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Southbound from J11 A3090 (Winchester South) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”
In the latest update, the AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M3 Southbound from J11 A3090 (Winchester South) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh). Traffic has been released and all lanes are open.”
Police have now given more details over the incident after being called at 3.07pm to the collision involving two vehicles. “No injuries were reported,” a spokesperson said.
A 45-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He is currently in police custody.