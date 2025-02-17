Portsmouth man arrested for drug-driving after M3 crash near M27 link

A Portsmouth man has been arrested for drug-driving after a two-vehicle crash on the M3 near the M27 link this afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Portsmouth man was arrested | PA

As reported, all traffic was held after the collision happened southbound between junction 11 and 12 just after 3pm.

AA Traffic News previously said: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Southbound from J11 A3090 (Winchester South) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest update, the AA said: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M3 Southbound from J11 A3090 (Winchester South) to J12 A335 (Eastleigh). Traffic has been released and all lanes are open.”

Police have now given more details over the incident after being called at 3.07pm to the collision involving two vehicles. “No injuries were reported,” a spokesperson said.

A 45-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He is currently in police custody.