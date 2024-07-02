Co-op: Portsmouth man skips bail after vile abuse hurled at staff during Waterlooville robbery - arrests made
and live on Freeview channel 276
Disgusting and vile abuse was hurled at a staff member of a Co-op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville, while thieves stole items from the shelves. Two robberies took place at the store, with officers arresting two men and one woman on March 17.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said threats were made towards a shop worker on March 3, with a basket full of goods being stolen. They added that two baskets of items were taken on March 16, with a male again being aggressive towards staff.
A 28-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery, and a 28-year-old Portsmouth male was arrested on suspicion of robbery, public order and theft. Another male, 45, from Waterlooville, was detained on suspicion of robbery and theft from a shop, and a separate count of robbery.
A police spokesman said the Portsmouth man has failed to return to the police. “Efforts are currently ongoing to locate the 28 year old man, after he failed to return on the specified bail date,” he added. The spokesman said the 28-year-old woman and 45-year-old man have been issued postal requisitions for theft, with cheese, chilled meats and alcohol being stolen from the shop.