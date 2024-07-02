Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are trying to locate a man who skipped bail after arrests were made during a shop robbery.

Disgusting and vile abuse was hurled at a staff member of a Co-op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville, while thieves stole items from the shelves. Two robberies took place at the store, with officers arresting two men and one woman on March 17.

The incidents took place at the Co-Op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View | Google Street View

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said threats were made towards a shop worker on March 3, with a basket full of goods being stolen. They added that two baskets of items were taken on March 16, with a male again being aggressive towards staff.

A 28-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery, and a 28-year-old Portsmouth male was arrested on suspicion of robbery, public order and theft. Another male, 45, from Waterlooville, was detained on suspicion of robbery and theft from a shop, and a separate count of robbery.