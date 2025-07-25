A man from Wymering has been charged with burglary after a vape shop was broken-into and damaged.

Charlie Lander, 33, of Harleston Road, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in September. He was charged with three offences after police received several reports of theft and burglary.

Police were called to Morrisons in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, after a male had stolen £30 worth of alcohol on July 15. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary then received a report of a break-in at There’s No Place Like Ohm vape shop.

The business, in Spur Road, Cosham, had its interior damaged last Monday (July 21). Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “Officers attended and Charlie Lander, 33, of Harleston Road in Portsmouth was arrested and later charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to commit damage, theft from a shop, and going equipped for burglary.

“He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 22, where he has been further remanded into custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday, September 9.”