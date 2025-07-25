Gosport man charged with seven shoplifting offences after string of thefts
A Gosport man has been charged with seven shoplifting offences after a string of offences in just over a couple of weeks.
Nathan James Hobbs, 36, of Farriers Walk, was arrested and charged after a number of items were stolen from supermarkets in the area between Sunday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 22. Hobbs is set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (July 25).
Find out about The News’ free emails - sign up and enjoy the day’s headlines delivered to your inbox
Gosport police confirmed that charges related to the below incidents:
- On Sunday, July 6 more than £100 of meat was stolen from the Morrisons shop on Forton Road.
- On Wednesday, July 9 more than £50 of energy drinks were stolen from the Morrisons shop on Forton Road.
- On Wednesday, July 9 £42 of meat was stolen from the Spar shop on San Diego Road.
- On Friday, July 11 more than £100 of alcohol was stolen from Waitrose on Stoke Road.
- On Monday, July 14 more than £120 of meat was stolen from the Morrisons store on Walpole Road.
- On Tuesday, July 22 £160 of meat was stolen from Farm Foods on Forton Road.
- On Tuesday, July 22 more than £140 of meat was stolen from the Co-Op store at Dartmouth Court.
Hobbs has been charged with seven offences of theft from a shop.