Portsmouth man charged with burglary after items taken from Ludlow Road property

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
A teenager has been charged with burglary after items were taken from a property in Portsmouth.

Baylea Pharrelle Shanahan, 18, of Kingston Road was charged with burglary after keys and a lighter were stolen from a property in Ludlow Road on Sunday, August 11.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a house burglary in Portsmouth.

“In the early hours of Sunday, August 11 entry was gained to a property on Ludlow Road and a set of keys and a lighter were taken. Following police enquiries, Baylea Pharrelle Shanahan, 18, of Kingston Road, has been charged with burglary.”

Police have confirmed Shanahan has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, October 7.

