A teenager has been charged with burglary after items were taken from a property in Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baylea Pharrelle Shanahan, 18, of Kingston Road was charged with burglary after keys and a lighter were stolen from a property in Ludlow Road on Sunday, August 11.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a house burglary in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the early hours of Sunday, August 11 entry was gained to a property on Ludlow Road and a set of keys and a lighter were taken. Following police enquiries, Baylea Pharrelle Shanahan, 18, of Kingston Road, has been charged with burglary.”

Police have confirmed Shanahan has been remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, October 7.