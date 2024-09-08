A teenage boy has been arrested in Portsmouth with police locating a large quantity of cash and potential Class A drugs on his person.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested 15-year-old boy on Saturday, September 7 during the protests at Portsmouth Guildhall. It was unrelated to the protests and was related to an ongoing Class A drugs supply investigation. | Alex Shute

The 15-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested in Guildhall Square on Saturday, September 7 as the Stand Up to Racism Unity Rally and anti-illegal immigration protest was ongoing. Police have confirmed that the arrest was unrelated to the protests and was a part of an ongoing Class A drug supply investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers in Guildhall Square on Saturday morning saw a boy they wanted to speak to in connection with an ongoing Class A drugs supply investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and suspected Class A drugs were located, as well as a large quantity of cash.

“The boy, a 15-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has been released from custody on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”

The teenager’s bail date is December 7.