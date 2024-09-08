Portsmouth teenage boy arrested on suspicion of Class A drug dealing in the midst of Guildhall protests
The 15-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested in Guildhall Square on Saturday, September 7 as the Stand Up to Racism Unity Rally and anti-illegal immigration protest was ongoing. Police have confirmed that the arrest was unrelated to the protests and was a part of an ongoing Class A drug supply investigation.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers in Guildhall Square on Saturday morning saw a boy they wanted to speak to in connection with an ongoing Class A drugs supply investigation.
“He was detained under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and suspected Class A drugs were located, as well as a large quantity of cash.
“The boy, a 15-year-old from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has been released from custody on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”
The teenager’s bail date is December 7.