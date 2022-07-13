Daniel Brydges, 33, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, accused of twice trespassing at the Queen’s home last December.

The court heard that one instance of trespassing took place four days after being detained at the royal residence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham Palace. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images.

Brydges is accused of entering the grounds of Buckingham Palace and damaging the barbed wire fence that surrounds it on December 18.

Prosecutor Mukaddisa Bokhari said: ‘He’s then gone again, even though he’s on a bail condition not to attend, and directly breached the conditions by climbing the fence into Buckingham Palace only four days after the original offence.’

The Queen was at Windsor Castle at the time of the alleged offences.

Brydges appeared in the dock, wearing glasses, a dark suit and white shirt, and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing at Buckingham Palace on December 18 and 22 last year.

Brydges also faces a further charge of criminal damage, relating to an incident on December 18, 2021.

Defending, Rajesh Bhamm, said Brydges has a ‘quite serious mental health background’, with a psychiatric report set to be prepared.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted Brydges bail on the condition he does not attend any royal palace or royal residence ahead of his next hearing.