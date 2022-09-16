Portsmouth murder: Police say no update to be issued about Holcot Lane investigation
Police say they will not be releasing any more details yet about a murder investigation that was launched in Portsmouth this week.
On Wednesday officers were called to a home in Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park, where they found two bodies.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
HMS Bronington: Last of 'wooden walls' former Royal Navy warship once captained by King Charles set for refloating and tender bids
-
2
Portsmouth murder: Pictures from the scene in Anchorage Park after two bodies found
-
3
Portsmouth murder: Neighbours speak of shock after two bodies found in Anchorage Park house
The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house.
Police have said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, nor is there any risk to the wider community.
The home was taped off with a police officer standing guard this week.
They have said that no details of any post mortem tests or identities of the deceased will be released yet.
Neighbours told The News this week that they had been shocked by the incident, which happened in what was described as a quiet and friendly estate.