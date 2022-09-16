On Wednesday officers were called to a home in Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park, where they found two bodies.

They have opened a murder investigation into the death of a a 60-year-old woman.

Police outside a house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth after two bodies were discovered A murder probe has been launched after the death of a 60-year-old woman, and the body of a 66-year-old man was also found Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house.

Police have said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, nor is there any risk to the wider community.

The home was taped off with a police officer standing guard this week.

They have said that no details of any post mortem tests or identities of the deceased will be released yet.