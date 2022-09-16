News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth murder: Police say no update to be issued about Holcot Lane investigation

Police say they will not be releasing any more details yet about a murder investigation that was launched in Portsmouth this week.

By Tom Morton
Friday, 16th September 2022, 3:24 pm
On Wednesday officers were called to a home in Holcot Lane in Anchorage Park, where they found two bodies.

They have opened a murder investigation into the death of a a 60-year-old woman.

Police outside a house in Holcot Lane, Anchorage Park, Portsmouth after two bodies were discovered A murder probe has been launched after the death of a 60-year-old woman, and the body of a 66-year-old man was also found Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

The body of a 66-year-old man was also found in the house.

Police have said that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, nor is there any risk to the wider community.

The home was taped off with a police officer standing guard this week.

They have said that no details of any post mortem tests or identities of the deceased will be released yet.

Neighbours told The News this week that they had been shocked by the incident, which happened in what was described as a quiet and friendly estate.