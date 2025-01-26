Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fratton politician has revealed a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the chest is “doing well” - before delivering an expletive to describe the attackers who “need to get their karma”.

Police in Commercial Road after boy suffers suspected stab wound to chest on Saturday evening

Jacob Short, of Portsmouth Independents Party, announced on social media the teenager who suffered a suspected stab wound was recovering after his ordeal, as per the boy’s family apparently.

The 16-year-old victim was found around 5.30pm on Saturday in Commercial Road with a suspected stab wound to his chest, although the incident happened a short time earlier on Arundel Street.

He was rushed to hospital by air ambulance where he remains. Police said earlier today the boy was in a serious but stable condition.

Two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, and a 17-year-old boy from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier on Sunday. All five remain in police custody currently.

Now community campaigner Mr Short, who came second in the Fratton election results last year, has savaged those who attacked the teenager, calling them “absolute ******”.

He wrote on social media: “An update from the lad’s family, good to see him doing well. Speedy recovery.

“Excuse my language but those absolute ****** that think it’s okay to go around with knives and stabbing a 16-year-old lad, although sometimes it’s even younger, (they) need to get their karma. May justice be served to the group of wrongens in custody.”