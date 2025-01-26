Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer stores evacuated after fire erupts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer store had to be evacuated after a fire broke out today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters attended

Staff and customers were ushered to safety following the blaze at the Tollbar Way retail unit in Hedge End at 11.37am this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five fire engines responded with crews from Hightown and St Mary’s called. “Our response included five fire engines and St Mary’s aerial ladder platform. The retail unit and attached unit was efficiently evacuated by retail staff as a safety precaution,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“The fire was quickly contained to the unit's sustainable energy store, which is used to heat hot water to the retail unit. The public facing part of the unit was unaffected by fire.

“Crews used one hose reel jet and one main jet to control the fire. Two crews from Hightown will remain at the scene until further notice.

“The Incident Commander would like to praise all the retail staff involved for their swift actions with evacuating the units and for their continued cooperation.”