WATCH: Police raid after boy 'stabbed' in chest as males arrested for attempted murder
Officers were hunting for those behind the attack which left a 16-year-old victim with a suspected stab wound to his chest. He was found around 5.30pm in Commercial Road, although the incident happened a short time earlier on Arundel Street. He was rushed to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a serious but stable condition.
Specialist officers were deployed to the area to “ensure the safety of members of the public and police at the scene”, the force said. Five males were later arrested for attempted murder.
A cordon was put up in Commercial Road and officers were seen in other locations across the city, including in St Faith’s Road. A raid was also spotted being carried out at a block.
A police spokesperson said: “We have now arrested two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, and a 17-year-old boy from Gosport on suspicion of attempted murder. All five remain in police custody as our enquiries continue.
“The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening at the current time. We are still appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.”
Watch the police carrying out a raid above.