Portsmouth predator guilty of molesting terrified girl in churchyard late at night

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 16:00 BST
A Portsmouth predator has been found guilty of molesting a terrified girl in a churchyard late at night.

St Mary’s Church FrattonSt Mary’s Church Fratton
St Mary’s Church Fratton | Google

Rene Blankson, 22, of Ernest Road, Fratton, ambushed a 16-year-old girl early on Saturday 20 July last year before sexually assaulting her.

The girl was walking along Fratton Road at around 1.15am when Blankson - who she did not know - started talking to her before he launched his sex attack in St Mary’s churchyard. The girl managed to run away and asked a member of the public for help.

Blankson has now been found guilty by jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court of assaulting a female aged thirteen or over by penetration with a part of the body. He will be sentenced on Thursday 10 July at the same court.

Following the trial Blankson was found not guilty of other offences including sexual assault, and non-fatal strangulation.

