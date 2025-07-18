Portsmouth public menace who knifed man in street jailed for 12 years

A Portsmouth public menace who knifed a man has been taken off the streets after he was locked away for 12 years.

Beauregard Broadbent | Hants police

Beauregard Broadbent, 32, has been handed an extended sentence of 12 years and two months in prison following a stabbing in the city last December.

Police were called just after 7.30pm on Saturday 14 December to a report of a serious assault on Somers Road in the city.

A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since recovered from his injuries.

Broadbent, of no fixed address, admitted possession of a knife in a public place and wounding with intent at Portsmouth Crown Court - where he has now been jailed.

Detective Sergeant Lucia Davies said: “Broadbent’s sentence is significant and sends a strong message to anyone involved in knife crime or serious violence that we will relentlessly pursue you to secure justice for your victims.

“Thankfully the victim’s injuries were not life threatening, but Broadbent’s actions could have caused much more serious harm. I really do hope that this sentence helps the victim to be able to move on with his life safe in the knowledge that Broadbent will be in prison for a long time and that justice has been served.

“We will continue to do all we can to ensure that those who carry knives will face the full consequences for their actions.”