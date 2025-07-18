Tributes paid to teenage driver, 16, who died in crash alongside boy, 17

Tributes have been paid to a teenage driver who died in a crash.

Damien Dean | Hants police

Damien’s family have now paid the following tribute to him, which said: “Our hearts are broken as we remember our beautiful boy, Damien Dean, lovingly known as Damo, who was taken from us far too soon at just 16 years old.

“Though his time here was short, the love he gave and the joy he brought to others will echo forever in our lives.

“Damo was one of a kind — warm, caring, and full of life. He would do anything for his friends, and his loyalty knew no limits.

“He didn’t just have friends — he collected hearts. Whether it was through a laugh, a conversation, or simply being there when someone needed him, he made people feel truly loved. His circle of friends was wide, and they all knew how lucky they were to have him.

“Music was his passion — the way he expressed himself, the way he felt things deeply. His playlist was a soundtrack to his soul, and his room was often filled with beats, rhythm, and lyrics that meant something to him. When he wasn’t listening to music, he was out with his mates, living life with energy and a smile that could light up the darkest day.

“He leaves behind a family who adored him beyond words: his five siblings — Ashleigh, Mercedez, Lucifer, Jay, and Megan — each holding precious memories of their brother’s laughter, kindness, and cheeky grin. The bond they shared is unbreakable and eternal.

“Damien may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. His love, his music, his laughter — they’ll remain with us always. In every beat of a song, in every shared story, in every moment of quiet remembrance — he is there.

“Rest peacefully, Damo. You are loved beyond measure and missed beyond words. Your melody plays on in all of us.”

If anyone has information or dash cam footage relating to this collision and has not already contacted the police, please call 101 quoting reference 44250311184, or report online via: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/