Three teenagers remain at large as police continue their hunt following a “horrific” stabbing that left an eyewitness “in shock”.

Area of Kingston Park, following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. View of Clarkes Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Two teenagers, aged 19 and 17, were attacked at Kingston Park next to Clarkes Road in Fratton on Tuesday around 7pm, as previously reported.

Pictures captured by The News from the area on Wednesday showed the crime scene as officers carried out their probe into the disturbing incident. Meanwhile a graphic video on social media has emerged of the aftermath of the incident showing the knife wedged in the teenager’s arm.

Police have today told The News “enquiries are ongoing” as officers bid to capture three teenagers who remain on the run following the attack.

An eyewitness “still in shock” at the attack said: “I saw one guy have the zombie (knife) through his arm. (I) did not see the attacker but I will never forget seeing that through his arm. Hope he and the other guy makes a full recovery.”

Clarkes Road following a knife incident. Picture on Wednesday 25th June 2025. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A police statement on Wednesday said: “A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he had been stabbed in the arm with a knife. He remains in hospital for treatment. His condition is described as stable and is not life threatening. A 17-year-old boy was bitten on the arm and has received treatment.

“They were involved in an altercation with three other teenagers who they are believed to have known. Enquiries are ongoing to locate all parties thought to have been involved.

“Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be regularly patrolling the area today. Anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers.

“If you saw what happened or have information that could assist our investigation please call 101 quoting 44250278923.”

St Mary’s Road was closed near Kingston Park on Tuesday evening with a police cordon also in place in the area at the recreation ground.

Residents have expressed their shock at the brazen attack on social media, with one person describing a video of the victim as “horrific.”

Another local said: “It's madness to think a boy was on the streets carrying then using that knife like he did.”

A fourth resident added: “How did a child that young get hold of a knife like that?”