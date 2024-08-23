Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old man from Portsmouth has suffered serious injuries following a stabbing last night as police call for witnesses.

The incident happened yesterday evening (August 22) around 6.30pm between Gunstore Road and Limberline Road in Hilsea. The 19-year-old from Portsmouth was stabbed in the leg with officers attending and arresting a 20-year-old man from Fareham.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a 19-year-old man having been stabbed in the leg at the junction of Gunstore Road and Limberline Road, Portsmouth.

“Officers attended and following initial enquiries, we have arrested a 20-year-old man from Fareham on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He is in custody at this time.

“The victim, from Portsmouth, has suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Our investigation continues today and you will continue to see officers in the area today, conducting house to house enquiries.

“Anyone with information or anything which may assist our investigation is urged to contact us, either by calling 101 or going to our website, and quoting the reference 44240361330.”

The police advise you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Multiple police cars were spotted in the area last night as they cordoned off the road. A helicopter was also spotted taking off from the area around 7.30pm.